Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Increases Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 208.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $158.83 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.85 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $79.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.90.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

