Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Invests $47,000 in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Ciena by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Ciena by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 0.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Ciena by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

CIEN stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $41.63 and a 52 week high of $78.28.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Ciena to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.71.

In other Ciena news, Director Judith M. Obrien sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $174,314.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,196,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $57,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,386.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,225. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ciena (Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.