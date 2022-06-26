Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Makes New $56,000 Investment in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 75,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 11,416 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 20,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $612,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $20.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $27.82.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

