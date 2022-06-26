Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Makes New $59,000 Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $163.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $157.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.42.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $244,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,160 shares of company stock worth $5,096,598. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZM opened at $122.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.67. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.03 and a 1 year high of $406.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.54.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.