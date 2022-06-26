Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Purchases 792 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 654.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 374,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,964,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 50,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of O opened at $69.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.42. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 67.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 290.20%.

O has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

