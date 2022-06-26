Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Purchases New Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,888,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,675,766,000 after buying an additional 532,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hologic by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,332,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $867,584,000 after purchasing an additional 423,495 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,790,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $442,486,000 after purchasing an additional 398,923 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,656,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hologic by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,642,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $202,346,000 after purchasing an additional 404,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $70.93 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.61 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.85 and a 200-day moving average of $73.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 28.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

