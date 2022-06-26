Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Purchases Shares of 106 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORLY. Bank of America upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $718.18.

ORLY stock opened at $639.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $632.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $661.82. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $550.77 and a 52 week high of $748.68. The company has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

