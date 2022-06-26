Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Purchases Shares of 486 Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RGLD. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGLD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.62.

Royal Gold stock opened at $109.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $147.70.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 42.43%. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $75,009.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

