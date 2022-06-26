Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 237.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 130,327 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $152.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.76. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $269.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.92%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

