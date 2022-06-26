Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 452.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,141.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,471,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,776,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $182.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.98. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.