Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 452.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,141.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,471,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,776,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $182.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.98. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

