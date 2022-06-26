Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 233 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lessened its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 760 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,902,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 815,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,653,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 80,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 608.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.45.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $83.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.92.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

