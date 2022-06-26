Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 354 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $252,000.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $49.77 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $50.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.84.

