Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Takes $61,000 Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in DISH Network by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. 46.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $18.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.94. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $46.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 14.56%. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Defranco bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $7,708,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,661,428 shares in the company, valued at $32,015,717.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 53.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DISH has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

DISH Network Profile (Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.