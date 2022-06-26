Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Takes $65,000 Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,313 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NOV in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in NOV in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NOV in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NOV in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOV. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NOV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.54.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.64. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $24.06.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. As a group, analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.67%.

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $188,033.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,431.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

