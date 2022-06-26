Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Trims Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,316,074,000 after buying an additional 1,340,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,232,221,000 after buying an additional 210,839 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 741.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,102,000 after buying an additional 112,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,988,000 after buying an additional 104,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW opened at $187.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.33 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.55.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

