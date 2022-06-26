Royal Bank of Canada Trims Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Target Price to GBX 1,500

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,100 ($25.72) to GBX 1,500 ($18.37) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TPRKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Travis Perkins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Peel Hunt raised Travis Perkins to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,805 ($22.11) to GBX 1,600 ($19.60) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Travis Perkins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,386.67.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TPRKY opened at $12.51 on Thursday. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3217 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 29.27%.

About Travis Perkins (Get Rating)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.