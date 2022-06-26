Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Trading Up 9.4%

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.50 and last traded at $39.47. Approximately 33,880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,481,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.07.

RCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.40.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.68) by $0.11. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2421.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $290,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

