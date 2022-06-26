Sabal Trust CO Acquires 10,221 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 438,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 2.5% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $35,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,711,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $1,410,000. IAM Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $93.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.51. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $94.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

