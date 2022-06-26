Sabal Trust CO Has $519,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,488 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Walmart were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Castellan Group acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE:WMT opened at $123.72 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $339.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

Walmart Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.