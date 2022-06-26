Sabal Trust CO Makes New $200,000 Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $465,952,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,759,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,785 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 553.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,382,000 after purchasing an additional 884,537 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,154,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,580,000 after purchasing an additional 700,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,259,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,236,000 after purchasing an additional 678,522 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $53.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $64.03.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Corteva’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.83%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTVA. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

