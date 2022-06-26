Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Receives GBX 263.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 263.25 ($3.22).
SBRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 231 ($2.83) to GBX 233 ($2.85) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.
In related news, insider Alison Morris purchased 9,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £19,399.38 ($23,762.10). Also, insider Adam Richard Westwood sold 34,321 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.65), for a total value of £74,133.36 ($90,805.19).
Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.
