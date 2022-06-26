Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,373 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $185.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.70. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $184.99 billion, a PE ratio of 180.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 1,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total value of $292,776.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,919.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,743 shares of company stock valued at $20,344,911. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

