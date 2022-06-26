Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SRPT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $75.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.29. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $101.24.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.15. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.06%. The business had revenue of $210.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,399,000 after purchasing an additional 673,725 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,568,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,151,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,929,000 after buying an additional 324,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,941,000 after acquiring an additional 147,103 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 991,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,493,000 after acquiring an additional 152,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

