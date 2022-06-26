SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 331.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total transaction of $10,322,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,787,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total value of $656,843.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at $5,150,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,889 shares of company stock worth $11,316,993. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications stock opened at $327.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $333.06 and its 200-day moving average is $335.91. The company has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.76 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $286.41 and a 12 month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen increased their target price on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.13.

SBA Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.