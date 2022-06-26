Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stock Holdings Raised by Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC

Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 10.7% of Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $40,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.91. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.31.

