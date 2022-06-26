Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,553 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 2.5% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 26,152 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,705,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 296,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $73.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.81. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.86 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.