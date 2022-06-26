Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Raised by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 99.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,408 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 123.4% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $46.22 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.66.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.