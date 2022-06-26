Scout Investments Inc. Acquires New Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 101,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,961,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $220.96 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $167.80 and a 52-week high of $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.68.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $33,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,143.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $1,045,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,808,828.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,455,486 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.00.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

