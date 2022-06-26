Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 92,975 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $15,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 312.7% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NUE opened at $111.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.58 and its 200 day moving average is $127.94. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

