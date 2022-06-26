Scout Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 240.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,060 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Hexcel worth $11,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Hexcel by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HXL opened at $51.65 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.62 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.46 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 3.41%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.18%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HXL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

