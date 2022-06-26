Scout Investments Inc. Has $10.33 Million Stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,934 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Fabrinet worth $10,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FN. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FN opened at $83.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.55. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $74.57 and a twelve month high of $126.28.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $564.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.72 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FN has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.43.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

