Scout Investments Inc. Has $11.50 Million Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 55,297 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of Insulet worth $11,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 276,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,654,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Insulet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,031,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. Bank of America began coverage on Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.67.

Shares of PODD opened at $227.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $181.00 and a 12 month high of $324.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.43 and its 200-day moving average is $240.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 361.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $4,098,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,718,112.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,455 shares of company stock worth $5,791,668. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insulet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.