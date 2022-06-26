Scout Investments Inc. Has $12.32 Million Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,040 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,098 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of BOX worth $12,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 474.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in BOX during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in BOX during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in BOX during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BOX by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,447,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,123,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $226,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $1,476,680. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOX opened at $26.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.05. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $33.04.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.48 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on BOX to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.56.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

