Scout Investments Inc. Has $12.53 Million Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.30% of Cohen & Steers worth $12,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth $926,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 112,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNS opened at $68.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.01. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.92 and a twelve month high of $101.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 84.11% and a net margin of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $154.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is 53.01%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

