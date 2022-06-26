Scout Investments Inc. Has $27.67 Million Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,004 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.61% of Timken worth $27,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Timken by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Timken by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Timken by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 44,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Timken by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Timken by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Shares of Timken stock opened at $54.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.55. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $51.06 and a 12-month high of $81.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.88 and its 200-day moving average is $63.27.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.41%.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $570,089.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,400.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $171,285.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at $992,257.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Timken in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.11.

Timken Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.