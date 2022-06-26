Scout Investments Inc. Purchases 131,714 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 662,640 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 131,714 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.08% of Twitter worth $25,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Twitter by 8.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,292 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 2,650.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $190,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,096 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in Twitter by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,946,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $84,109,000 after buying an additional 204,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Twitter by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

TWTR opened at $39.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $73.34.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TWTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $54.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Twitter from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Twitter from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer cut Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Argus cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.91.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $893,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,910.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,220,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 558,231 shares of company stock valued at $21,390,076 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

