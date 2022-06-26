Scout Investments Inc. Sells 135 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.27% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $10,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 194.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 26,721 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 17,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

AIT opened at $95.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.28. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.93 and a 1 year high of $111.68.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $980.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $518,050.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,946.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total transaction of $542,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,653.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,419 shares of company stock worth $2,519,802 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

