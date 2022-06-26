Scout Investments Inc. Sells 259,602 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 259,602 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $11,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.38, for a total transaction of $2,809,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 485,549 shares in the company, valued at $54,565,996.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total transaction of $5,263,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 528,320 shares of company stock valued at $56,262,100. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $85.13 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $78.85 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company’s revenue was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HZNP shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.30.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

