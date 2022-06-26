Scout Investments Inc. Sells 451 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.74% of Vericel worth $13,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vericel by 5.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 743,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,306,000 after acquiring an additional 39,197 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Vericel by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 444,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,701,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 23,811 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 148.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 112,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 67,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 186.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.80 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.76. Vericel Co. has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $68.94.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Vericel had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $36.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $27,846.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,888. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VCEL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

