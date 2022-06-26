Scout Investments Inc. Takes Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 77,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,761,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of Clorox at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in Clorox by 2.8% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 408,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $365,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $759,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 137,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,105,000 after purchasing an additional 28,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $140.69.

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $140.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $191.75.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

