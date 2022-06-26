SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Acquires 2,507 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 88.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,412,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,602,963,000 after acquiring an additional 299,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,365,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,129,477,000 after acquiring an additional 321,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,219,000 after acquiring an additional 393,044 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,973,000 after acquiring an additional 752,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,830,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,767,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.20.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $104.53 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.47.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.77%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

