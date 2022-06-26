SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 587.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON opened at $180.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $122.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.92 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.69.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.