SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $84.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $111.28. The firm has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 67.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.47.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

