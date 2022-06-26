SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 427.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.79, for a total transaction of $365,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $3,545,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,622,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,626,247.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 382,029 shares of company stock worth $54,197,245 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Shares of MRNA opened at $144.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.61 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.84. The firm has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The business’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

