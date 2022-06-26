SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 109.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,200 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10.8% during the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 17.9% during the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.5% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $829,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.15.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $247.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $183.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.35 and its 200 day moving average is $249.79.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

