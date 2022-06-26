SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $3.66 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,598 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.3% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,496,676,000 after buying an additional 201,552 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,414,000 after buying an additional 801,954 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,533,877,000 after acquiring an additional 584,227 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,523,024,000 after acquiring an additional 341,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $123.72 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

