SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $687,000 Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.4% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 36.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 397,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,604,000 after purchasing an additional 106,151 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

LHX opened at $233.55 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

