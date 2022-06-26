SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1,407.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,729 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $94.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.03. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.