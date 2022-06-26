SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 102 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lessened its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 13,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $265,029.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,910,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,817,731.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.73.

Shares of GS stock opened at $302.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $309.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $278.15 and a one year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $18.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

