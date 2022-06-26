SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 1,636 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,452 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 1.9% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,606.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,196,721. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,694 shares of company stock valued at $14,055,746. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT opened at $150.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.